Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Appian were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth $5,860,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 38,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $1,518,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,598,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,441,218.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 38,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $1,518,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,598,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,441,218.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 175,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,580,725.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 739,879 shares of company stock valued at $28,011,513 and sold 7,786 shares valued at $275,579. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Appian Trading Up 1.3 %

APPN opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.58. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

