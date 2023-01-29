Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29,097.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

