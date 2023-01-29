Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

