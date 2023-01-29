Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Trading 1.3% Higher

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 385 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 385 ($4.77). 1,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.70).

Aquis Exchange Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 399.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 385.91. The stock has a market cap of £104.53 million and a P/E ratio of 2,750.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aquis Exchange

In other news, insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes bought 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,399.15 ($6,684.60).

About Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.