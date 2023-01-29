Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $122.50 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,473.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

