Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $127.43 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.56.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 83.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

