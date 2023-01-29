Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 74,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 199,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

ATDRY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 565 ($7.00) to GBX 550 ($6.81) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.91) to GBX 700 ($8.67) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 640 ($7.92) to GBX 610 ($7.55) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $592.29.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

