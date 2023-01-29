Autumn Glory Partners LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,136 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.34. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

