Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 506.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.34 million, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

