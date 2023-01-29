Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $105,000 Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,922,000 after buying an additional 937,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,764,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 321,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 31.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,656,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $472.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $224.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.47 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 56.69% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. Equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,789.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

