Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $87,000 Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SKYT opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 108.66% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 11,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $106,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,132,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,674 shares of company stock worth $3,869,305. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SkyWater Technology Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

