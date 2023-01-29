Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $78,000 in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASTS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ASTS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 5.1 %

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 36,364 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $200,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at $218,702. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTS opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.74. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 132.30%. Analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.