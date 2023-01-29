Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $79,000 in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 244,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

GNT opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.