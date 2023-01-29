Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,295 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sangoma Technologies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,945,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after buying an additional 865,406 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 283,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SANG shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

SANG opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $15.98.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.