Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

BKT opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $16.22.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

