Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Mizuho

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.27 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

