Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 3,455.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Azul were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Azul Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of AZUL opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. Azul S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $835.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.