BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 86.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 22.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after purchasing an additional 240,482 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BankUnited by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares during the period.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.19.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

In other BankUnited news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $41.29.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.