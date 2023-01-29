BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.