BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$87.00 and last traded at C$86.50. 68,364 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 43,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$85.67.

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.54.

