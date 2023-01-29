BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 5,386.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,767,000 after acquiring an additional 859,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 208.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,650,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.86.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

BOK Financial stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.28. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

