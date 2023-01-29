C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCCC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. Research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

