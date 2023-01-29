California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 25.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 140.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 21.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRC. Mizuho began coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

California Resources Stock Down 9.8 %

California Resources stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.00 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 43.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

