Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 782 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,151 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

