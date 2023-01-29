Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 78,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 5.7 %

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.



