Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Holdings Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,913,000 after buying an additional 342,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 293,265 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $42.23 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock worth $790,170 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Stories

