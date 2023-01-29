CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CEVA were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,074 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 268,750 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 419,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 410,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,046 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on CEVA from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on CEVA to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $786.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $42.25.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

