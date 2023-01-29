Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $87.64 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $3.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

