Citigroup Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $320.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $297.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.69.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $286.46 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $295.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

