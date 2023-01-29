Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,036,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,179,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $259.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

