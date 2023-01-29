Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 123.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNS opened at $71.08 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $88.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 63.55%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

