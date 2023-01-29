Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 103.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 110,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 812,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 870,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COLL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.70 million, a P/E ratio of -22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.08). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $127.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,722,392.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,988.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,722,392.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,988.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 33,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $779,134.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,770.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

See Also

