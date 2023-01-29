Comerica Bank Acquires 2,427 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter worth $14,362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 117,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Price Performance

BATS ACWV opened at $96.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.94. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

