Comerica Bank Acquires 765 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prudential were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Prudential in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Prudential by 41.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Prudential by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Prudential by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Price Performance

NYSE PUK opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prudential Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,220 ($15.10) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.33) to GBX 1,450 ($17.95) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.51) to GBX 1,585 ($19.62) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,511.67.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

