Comerica Bank Acquires 765 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prudential were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Prudential in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Prudential by 41.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Prudential by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Prudential by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Prudential Price Performance
NYSE PUK opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Prudential Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential (PUK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.