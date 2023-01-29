Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Thryv were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,877.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THRY. B. Riley lowered their target price on Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $762.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.16). Thryv had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. Research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,457.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

