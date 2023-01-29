Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 69.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,479,000 after buying an additional 10,607,896 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 31.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,897,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,871 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 911,333 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 505.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,576,000 after purchasing an additional 698,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $18,037,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

