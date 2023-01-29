Comerica Bank Has $456,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $532,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.26 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

