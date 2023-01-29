Comerica Bank Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,655,000 after buying an additional 177,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,566,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,196,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after buying an additional 189,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 22,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

AMBC opened at $17.08 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.37 EPS for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 96.15% and a return on equity of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

