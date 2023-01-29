Comerica Bank Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,982,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 110,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGIB opened at $51.45 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.