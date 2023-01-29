Comerica Bank Has $466,000 Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 74.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of HZO opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $50.32.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

