Comerica Bank Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

