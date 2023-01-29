Comerica Bank Has $490,000 Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USNA. DA Davidson dropped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

USNA stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

