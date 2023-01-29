Comerica Bank Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,718 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

