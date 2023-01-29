Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 68.6% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the second quarter worth $787,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 171,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 143.7% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 223,494 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Hibbett Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $433.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.82 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

About Hibbett



Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

