Comerica Bank Purchases 1,935 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $39,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

