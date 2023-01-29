Comerica Bank Purchases 2,343 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.95) to GBX 370 ($4.58) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 370 ($4.58) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.96.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

