Comerica Bank Purchases 6,645 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NIO were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NIO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,001,000 after buying an additional 7,980,518 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in NIO by 151,311.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,919,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,405,000 after buying an additional 2,917,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NIO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,737,000 after buying an additional 2,271,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in NIO by 1,477.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,892,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,772,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price objective (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut their target price on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

NIO Stock Performance

NIO stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

