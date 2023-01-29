Comerica Bank Sells 1,720 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

TR stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.14. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.19 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 10.71%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

