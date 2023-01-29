Comerica Bank Sells 2,640 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on NETGEAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $19.75 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $570.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.93.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading

