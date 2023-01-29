Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,712,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 31.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Conduent had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Conduent

(Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.